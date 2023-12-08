Latvian Foreign Ministry welcomed the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

8 December 2023 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia confirms the intention of these countries to normalize relations, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins on his official X account.

He noted that the joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia is an important step towards trust and peace in the whole region and beyond: ''It once again confirms the intention of Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize relations and reach a peace agreement."

The joint statement between #Armenia and #Azerbaijan is a significant step towards trust and peace, so necessary for the entire region and beyond. It reconfirms 🇦🇲🇦🇿 intention to normalise relations and reach the peace treaty. — Krišjānis Kariņš (@krisjaniskarins) December 8, 2023

