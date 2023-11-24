President Ilham Aliyev addresses SPECA summit in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

24 November 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Summit of heads of state and government of the Member States of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA has started at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the Summit.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government participating in the Summit.

They posed together for a group photo.

The head of state is addressing the Summit.

---

