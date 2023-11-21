Foreign Ministry responds to USAID Director

21 November 2023 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

It is unreasonable and unfair to call the migration of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Garabagh to Armenia a forced migration.

Azernews informs that Aykhan Hajizadeh, head of the press service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this in response to USAID Director Samantha Power's post on the "X" platform.

He noted that during the nearly 30 years that the Armenian armed forces occupied the territories of Azerbaijan, Power did not voice any opinion against Armenia, on the contrary, even in the post-conflict stage, it made statements contrary to international law and Armenia's obligations.

Aykhan Hajizade reminded that during Samantha Power's visit to the region, she met with Armenians who had migrated to Armenia, but the next day she refused to meet with Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs who were deprived of their fundamental rights as a result of Armenia's aggression.

He emphasized that during the nearly 30-year occupation, there was not a single visit at the level of the USAID leadership to learn about the difficult situation faced by Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons, whose number is 10 times greater.

