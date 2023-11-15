Azerbaijan's economic opportunities presented in London by British-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce [PHOTOS]

15 November 2023 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Two round tables were held at the London office of the well-known audit and consulting company BDO, organised by the British-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.

According to Azernews, one of the events was held for British businessmen who are interested in setting up business in Azerbaijan, and the other was held for Azerbaijani businessmen who want to set up business in Britain.

John Patterson, co-chairman of the British-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, made an opening speech at the event. During the speech, information was given about the establishment of the Chamber of Commerce, its current activities, and its future plans. It was noted that such events are planned to be held on a regular basis, and the main goal is to help businessmen find new partners and get detailed information about business opportunities.

During the event, Peter Jelfs, the head of the tax and investment department of the British Ministry of Business and Trade, and Scott Knight, the head of the audit and insurance department of the BDO company, made presentations for Azerbaijani businessmen.

Later, the representative of the BDO Baku office, Yunis Salayev, made a presentation for British businessmen about the economic opportunities of Azerbaijan and the legal procedures required to establish business in our country.

Elin Suleymanov, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Britain, who also spoke at the event, emphasised the importance of holding such events in terms of the further development of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Britain. He drew attention to favourable business opportunities created for foreign investors in Azerbaijan, especially in our territories freed from occupation.

