31 October 2023 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

The territory of Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone is expanding by 23.74 hectares.

The corresponding decree on additional measures to ensure the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The full text of the decree can be found at the link.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz