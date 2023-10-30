Iraqi Turkmens and Turkic World international conference kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

30 October 2023 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Baku will host an international scientific-practical conference, "Iraqi Turkmen and Turkic World: Restoration of Historical Memory," on October 30, Azernews reports.

The conference, organised jointly by the Baku International Centre for Multiculturalism (BBMM) and the International Relations Analysis Centre (IBTM), will feature about 30 reports by Azerbaijani and Turkmen experts in 6 sections.

Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Centre for the Analysis of International Relations, Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Centre for Multiculturalism, Arshad Saleh, member of the Iraqi Parliament, Shamseddin Kuzechi, Head of the International Association of Turkmen Culture of Kirkuk, and others will share their views on the topic.

The event will include discussions on "The place of Iraqi Turkmen in the Turkic world: the example of Azerbaijan and Turkiye", "Iraqi Turkmen today", "National and cultural heritage of Iraqi Turkmen and Azerbaijan". "Literature of Iraqi Turkmens and Azerbaijan: a look at the future" and other topics.

It should be noted that Turkmens live in the north of Iraq. Turkmen, very close to Azerbaijani and Anatolian Turks, settled in their territories earlier than Seljuks. Such famous personalities as Ihsan Dogramaji, Manisa Tarzans, Fethullah Altunshas, Nurettin Izzet, Arshad Saleh grew up among Turkmens.

