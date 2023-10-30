Azerbaijani Def Minister takes part in opening ceremony of 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum [PHOTOS]
Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to China, participated in the opening ceremony of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Azernews reports.
A report on the topic "Major Countries’ Responsibility and Global Security Cooperation" was heard at the ceremony.
The Defence Minister's visit to China is underway.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz