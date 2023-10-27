Azerbaijani President makes phone call to President of UAE

27 October 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

On October 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azernews reports.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, and had a broad exchange of views on the prospects for development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields to the benefit of the two peoples. In this regard, the two discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE in the fields of investments, expansion of economic and trade relations, cooperation in renewable energy, tourism and other areas.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the construction of the Garadagh Solar PV Plant by Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates in Azerbaijan, which was inaugurated yesterday. The head of state emphasized that the 230 MW Garadagh Solar PV Plant is the largest solar power plant in the region and the first renewable energy plant built with foreign investment in Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev described the participation of four ministers and a large delegation of the United Arab Emirates in this event as an example of friendship and partnership between our countries.

The Azerbaijani President congratulated the President of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of his country’s hosting the UN Climate Change Conference – COP 28, describing it as an example of the United Arab Emirates' contribution to global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and protect the environment.

The heads of state discussed cooperation between the two countries, as well as within international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement and other institutions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz