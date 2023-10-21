Three years since liberation of village of Minjivan

21 October 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

October 21 marks the day of the liberation of the Minjivan settlement of the Zangilan district from the occupation of the Armenian armed forces. Three years have passed since one of the ancient settlements of Azerbaijan was liberated from the Armenian occupiers, Azernews reports.

On October 21, 2020, along with Minjivan settlement, Babayli, Ucuncu (Third) Agali, Saril, Khumarli, Hajallı, Khurama, Jahangirbayli, Turabad, Ichari Mushlan, Girag Mushlan, Malikli, Udgun, Baharli villages of the district, Balyand, Papi, Tulus, Tinli villages of Jabrayil District; Gejagozlu, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, and Zargar villages of the Fuzuli district were liberated from the occupiers.

Azerbaijan’s glorious tricolor flag was mounted on the liberated territories. In line with relevant orders signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 25, 2020, and June 24, 2021, a group of servicemen was awarded the For the Liberation of Zangilan medal. Tens of thousands of servicemen who showed personal courage and bravery and participated in military operations to liberate the district, including the Minjivan settlement, were awarded the For the Liberation of Zangilan medal.

In addition, on November 8, 2020, a border post of the State Border Service was opened in the village of Minjivan. The state flag of Azerbaijan was raised there, and the Border Outpost Service began its combat activities.

On April 26, 2021, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the Minjivan settlement in the Zangilan district.

Minjivan is located on the bank of the Araz River, on a plain. It was formed in 1795–1798 as a result of the resettlement of families from the village of Minjivan in southern Azerbaijan. In the XIX century, two villages, called Minjivan, were registered in Zangazur county.

Minjivan was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1993. Before the occupation, there were dwelling houses, schools, libraries, kindergartens, and a railway station on the territory of the settlement. After the first Garabagh War, Armenians destroyed all dwelling houses, schools, libraries, and kindergartens and dismantled the railway. The enemy sold a part of the rails and used the remaining part to build anti-tank fortifications.

