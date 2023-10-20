State Committee for Refugees and IDPs holds drawing among families [PHOTOS]

20 October 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

On 20 October, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs held a lottery among families who will be resettled to Aghali village of Zangilan district at the next stage, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Executive Authority of Zangilan district, Public Council under the State Committee in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of the East Zangazur region participated in the event.

33 families (177 people) participated in the drawing. In terms of family composition, 10 of them were provided with three-room, 15 with four-room, and 8 with five-room private houses. Until now, these families have been living in temporary settlements in Baku and Sumgait cities, on the territory of the Absheron district.

The purpose of the lottery is to ensure objectivity and transparency in the placement of IDPs. Representatives of IDP families determine the exact address of the houses handed over to them by drawing lots.

The participants in the lottery noted that they were very happy to return to their homeland. They expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created in the liberated territories and the attention and care shown to IDPs.

Families who took part in the lottery will be sent to Aghali village on October 26 and 28, according to the schedule.

