King of Saudi Arabia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

18 October 2023 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

It is on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of your country that we extend our sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency.

We wish you the best of health and happiness, and the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity.

With respect and appreciation to Your Excellency,

Your brother,

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,

King of Saudi Arabia

---

