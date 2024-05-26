Chris Hemsworth gets Hollywood walk of fame star

26 May 2024 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Chris Hemsworth received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star today. Instead of carrying a hammer like his multi-film character, Thor, he received a good-natured hammering from his Avengers film colleagues, Azernews reports citing Deadline.

Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the films, was in-person at the unveiling. But before jetting in, he surveyed the rest of the super-hero team for their reactions to the moment.

“I reached out to his fellow Avengers to distill to three simple describing words, ‘What is Chris Hemsworth?'” Downey said to the assembled. “First off, [Jeremy] Renner says, ‘Absurdly annoyingly amazing.’ [Mark] Ruffalo came in strong with, ‘Friend from work.'”

“Scarlett [Johansson] got to the heart of it with, ‘Sensitive leading lady.'”

But Chris Evans came in with the ultimate zinger. “Captain America calls him, ‘Second best Chris,'” Downey said.

For Downey’s own three words, he was sentimental: “Hollywood star recipient.” The two actors then shared a hug as Hemsworth thanked him.

