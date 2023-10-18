Chairman of Supreme Court of Turkiye visits Supreme Court of Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

18 October 2023 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

A delegation headed by Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Turkiye Mehmet Akarja visited the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Supreme Court and Judicial-Legal Council Inam Karimov noted that judicial relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan have reached a new stage and are successfully developing. It was brought to attention that the judicial bodies of both countries have made a great contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

It was noted that the sincere brotherly relations between President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan play a special role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, the head of the delegation Mehmet Akarja highly assessed bilateral relations and noted special attention is paid to the development of these relations. The importance of strengthening cooperation in the judicial-legal field for the whole Turkic world was discussed.

Issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

