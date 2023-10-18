Azerbaijani-Turkish joint tactical exercises kicks off [VIDEO]

18 October 2023 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Activities on various episodes of joint tactical exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye to be held in Azerbaijan are being worked out, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the plan, the units of the Land Forces and Rocket-artillery troops, withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas, took firing positions and fulfilled tasks on preparing the installations for combat use.

Two fraternal countries’ joint exercises to be held on October 23-25 will be focused on ensuring combat interoperability during the troops’ interaction, improving management, exchanging experience, and increasing military personnel’s professionalism.

---

