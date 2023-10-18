Organisation of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijan

18 October 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) has warmly congratulated the Government and people of Azerbaijan on the 32nd anniversary of the restoration of independence. The OTS tweeted its congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Restoration Day on 18 October, Azernews reports.

On the 32nd Anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of our Member State, the Republic of #Azerbaijan, we extend heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of brotherly Azerbaijan. 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/yIehfakaaO — Organization of Turkic States (@Turkic_States) October 18, 2023

"On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of our Member State, the Republic of Azerbaijan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly government and people of Azerbaijan," the account reads.

The OTS was established in 2009 with the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement and has since become a platform for dialogue and regional ties between Turkic-speaking states. The organization's importance as a key regional player is growing, and the Samarkand Declaration, signed by the participants of the ATS Summit in 2022 as the final agreement, paves the way for the establishment of a comprehensive partnership format among the ATS member states.

The OTS has created significant alternative transport corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. This route provides safe and fast access to the European market via the Caspian Sea and benefits landlocked Central Asian states such as Uzbekistan.

The OTS also enabled the creation of the Turkic Investment Fund, the first joint financial institution established among Turkic states, to mobilize the economic potential of OTS member states. The organization has attracted additional investment and opened up opportunities to create new energy and transit hubs between Asia and Europe.

The OTS has become a platform for rapprochement between the regions of Central Asia and the Caucasus and has enabled the expansion of bilateral and trilateral formats of cooperation between the participating countries. Azerbaijan is a key player in this regard and has established bilateral, trilateral (with Turkiye), and multilateral cooperation formats with Central Asian states in a number of areas, notably in energy and trade.

The OTS has become a key factor in the development of the region and its continued success is testimony to the strength of the Turkic peoples. On the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence, the OTS expresses its congratulations to the Government and people of Azerbaijan.

