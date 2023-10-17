Swearing-in ceremony for 32 judicial candidates takes place

17 October 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

The press service of the Supreme Court reports that the swearing-in ceremony of 32 candidates for judges appointed to the courts of first instance by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev on 11 October 2023 held, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov congratulated the newly appointed judges and wished them success in their future activities. The Chairman talked about the work done to raise the authority of the judiciary and advised the new judges to always hold the title of honorable judge high.

The judges were then invited in turn to the bench for profanity. In accordance with the requirements of the Law on Courts and Judges, they swore that they would administer justice in full compliance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, impartially and fairly, maintain the independence and dignity of the judge, and act in a spirit of respect for the name of the Chief Justice.

Later, newly appointed judges Vusala Musayeva and Farman Hamidli expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, who is the guarantor of the independence of the judiciary and promised to justify the high trust placed in them.

At the end, the newly appointed judges were presented with a special judge's uniform.

