Number of Azerbaijanis killed in Hamas attacks in Israel reaches 8

The number of people of Azerbaijani origin killed in Israel as a result of Hamas attacks has been announced. Aykhan Hajizada, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan says, Azernews reports.

Below is the list of those eight people killed in Israel:

Shamil Abbasov (citizen of Israel)

Emin Akhundov

Ilkin Nazarov

Lior Azizov (citizen of Israel)

Roman Gandel (citizen of Israel)

Eden Abdullayev (citizen of Israel)

Emil Samuelov (citizen of Israel).

Jiar Davidov (citizen of Israel)

It is yet unknown whether there are Azerbaijanis among the hostages held by Hamas, Aykhan Hajizada, head of the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry says.

The spokesman added that the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Israel is not planned: "Those who want to leave the country can use regular flights."

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria.

Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 2,200 Palestinians have been killed and about 9,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.

