Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to India

10 October 2023 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree appointing Elchin Huseynli as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to India.

According to the decree, Huseynli was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to India.

By another decree of the head of state, Ashraf Shikhaliyev was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to India, as well as Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Kingdom of Bhutan.

---

