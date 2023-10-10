Azerbaijani PM meets with Indonesian Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Minister

10 October 2023 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

On October 10, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, received the Indonesian Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Minister, Abdullah Azvar Anas, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that the relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia are based on mutual respect and friendship, and it was noted that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ali Asadov valued mutual support within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as one of the important factors of this cooperation.

The Prime Minister noted that the trade turnover between the countries increased by 5 times in 2022 and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts in this direction.

The parties confirmed the existence of successful cooperation between the countries in the field of public service to citizens and exchanged views on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation signed in 2017 between the State Agency for Service to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of Indonesia.

It was noted that within the framework of the implementation of the memorandum, State Service Centers are operating in Indonesia based on the ASAN Service model. In addition, civil servants of the Indonesian side operating in the relevant field are regularly trained by ASAN Service experts in various directions in our country.

The meeting also discussed the prospects of investment, energy, humanitarian and many other fields of cooperation between the two countries.

