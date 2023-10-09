Embassy: Number of people applying to hotline is minimal

9 October 2023 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

"Among Azerbaijanis living in Israel, the number of people applying to the hotline is minimal." This was reported in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy.

"The embassy's hotline works round the clock. Appeals are mainly related to the general situation in the country and aircraft flights. There is no panic among the population. There will be an AZAL flight tomorrow. Israir Airlines has flights today as well on 11 and 13 October. There are currently regular flights between the two countries," - said the diplomatic mission.

Recall, on the morning of 7 October, the territory of Israel fired rockets from the Gaza Strip. As a result, killed more than 700 people and injured 2315 people. The Israeli army announced a "state of readiness for war" and announced that in response launched "Operation Iron Swords."

