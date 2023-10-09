9 October 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel condemns terrorist attacks, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Mukhtar Mammadov, the Ambassador.

The post reads that the Ambassador and his family spent hours in a shelter like thousands of Israeli citizens. The Ambassador stressed that he condemns rocket strikes and terrorist attacks against civilians. He noted that he was appalled by numerous abductions of civilians, including women and children, who are abused & mistreated by terrorist abductors. Mukhtar Mammadov emphasized that like all sovereign states, #Israel has the right to live in peace and security.

As thousands of Israeli citizens, my family & I have to spend hours in shelter.



I condemn indiscriminate rocket strikes & terrorist attacks against civilians.



I am appalled by numerous abductions of civilians, including women & children, who are abused & mistreated by… — Mukhtar Mammadov 🇦🇿 (@MammadovMukhtar) October 8, 2023

To recall, Palestinian militant groups headed by Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. It is the first direct conflict within Israel's boundaries since the 1948 Arab-Israeli military bases.

