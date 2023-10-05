Specialists who provided psychological assistance in connection with Patriotic War awarded [PHOTOS]

5 October 2023 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish and local specialists who provided psychological assistance in connection with the Patriotic War have been awarded by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations, announced the psychological rehabilitation of participants of the war, including veterans, family members of the Shehidis who lost their loved ones, and people who suffered physically. and moral damage from Armenian terrorism, who had psychological problems related to the Patriotic War.

Psychologists from Turkiye and a group of psychologists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations were awarded medals and certificates of honor for their high services at the invitation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov, who participated in the awarding ceremony held at the Ministry, thanked the Turkish and local psychologists for their services and wished them success in their activities.

It should be noted that at the invitation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the joint participation of professional psychotherapists and psychologists of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly country is possible for more effective organization of psychological rehabilitation of veterans with psychological problems related to the Patriotic War, members of the families of Martyrs who lost their relatives, as well as people who suffered physical and spiritual damage from Armenian terrorism.

Since January 2021, psychological assistance has been provided free of charge. During this period, 9500 sessions of psychological assistance were provided to almost 4000 citizens in different regions of the Republic, including up to 430 children and teenagers.

