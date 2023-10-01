Prosecutor General: Over 300 Armenian separatists put on int'l wanted list

1 October 2023 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Over 300 Armenian separatists who committed crimes in Garabagh have been put on the international wanted list, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters.

All crimes committed by Armenian separatists since the beginning of the Garabagh conflict have been recorded.

"We collected evidence related to those crimes. In total, 300 such criminal cases were opened. More than 300 criminals have been put on the international wanted list. There is a lot of hard evidence related to those cases. I don't want to talk too much about it because I don't want to violate the presumption of innocence. However, the public will be informed about it soon," said Kamran Aliyev.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General also noted that Arayik Harutyunyan and Jalal Harutyunyan have been declared in the international search.

"One of them is already in prison and an investigation is underway. In the near future, the Azerbaijani public will receive detailed information about these and others," said Kamran Aliyev.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev called on Armenians who committed crimes to surrender voluntarily.

