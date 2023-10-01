Azerbaijani MoD provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Garabagh

1 October 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense updated information on military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, as of 18:00 on September 30.

WEAPONS

1. Small arms – 2585

2. Grenade launchers – 224

3. Cannons and howitzers – 53

4. Mortars – 63

5. Anti-tank weapons – 54

6. Air Defense weapons – 135

VEHICLES

1. Armored vehicles – 22

2. Auto vehicles – 174

3. Trailers – 21

4. Auxiliary vehicles – 9

COMBAT AMMUNITION

1. Rockets – 1685

2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 4956

3. Anti-aircraft cannon shells – 2627

4. Mortar shells – 12305

5. Grenades – 5419

6. Hand grenades – 3036

7. Bullets – 1976068

8. Other ammunition – 5751

DEVICES

1. Optical devices – 280

2. Other devices – 37

ACCOUTREMENTS

1. Individual accoutrements – 997

2. Various weapons accessories – 15

3. Other accoutrements – 2260

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz