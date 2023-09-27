Azerbaijan's Lachin checkpoint holds minute's silence on occasion of Remembrance Day [PHOTOS]

27 September 2023 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

A minute of silence has been held in Azerbaijan's Lachin checkpoint on the Day of Remembrance of the 2020 second Karabakh war martyrs, Azernews reports.

The second Karabakh war began on September 27, 2020, and ended with the brilliance of Azerbaijan over Armenia.

As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs—soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan and sacrificed their lives for their motherland—who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, by order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who issued an order dated December 2, 2020, a decision was made to annually celebrate September 27 as Remembrance Day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz