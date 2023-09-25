President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend groundbreaking ceremony for Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline [PHOTOS]

25 September 2023 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit to the country, attended the ceremony.

The heads of state laid a foundation stone for the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline.

