Armenian residents satisfied with how they treated by Azerbaijanis

24 September 2023 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian residents who just left Karabakh for Armenia through the Lachin border checkpoint are happy with how the Azerbaijanis treated them, Azernews reports.

One of these residents notes that they were treated well.

“We didn’t expect this,” she said.

Thus, the myth of Armenian propagandists about the alleged “cruel treatment” of civilians of Armenian origin in Karabakh by the Azerbaijanis collapsed once again.

Azernews presents footage:

---

