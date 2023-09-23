Azerbaijani and Russian FMs discuss latest situation in region

23 September 2023 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the latest situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov offered his deepest condolences to the Russian Federation and the families of members of the Russian peacekeeping contingent who died during the anti-terrorist measures implemented in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan. The minister noted that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

FM Bayramov provided detailed information about the anti-terrorist measures taken by Azerbaijan against illegal Armenian armed groups that continued to exist in the Garabagh region contrary to international law and the Trilateral statement signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020.

Minister Bayramov noted that the anti-terrorist measures carried out in less than 24 hours had been successfully completed with putting an end to the illegal military presence, which has remained since the 30-year occupation period, even financed and supported by Armenia in the later stages, in the post-conflict period.

Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that practical steps have been taken by Azerbaijan to seize the weapons and ammunition of the heavily militarized Armenian armed forces in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan believes that anti-terrorist measures will increase the intensity of the work done both in terms of the establishment of peace and security in the region and the reintegration of Armenian residents, adding that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts in these directions.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of the current cooperation agenda between the two countries.

