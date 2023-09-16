Schools built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation put into operation [PHOTOS]

16 September 2023 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation regularly builds new educational institutions or restores their functionality. The 2023-2024 academic year was no exception, Azernews reports.

As always, the Foundation's gift to teachers and students for the new academic year includes the capital and districts of Azerbaijan. In the new academic year, 22 educational establishments - 19 schools and 3 pre-schools overhauled and restored in Baku and regions by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as newly built ones - will be given to teachers and students. It is planned to open 10 more schools built and repaired by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation during the academic year.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Elakparov, and Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev visited newly built and thoroughly repaired schools in Goychay, Ismayilli, and Gabala.

Capital repair and restoration works were carried out at School No.6 in Goychay town on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

As the building of Goychay City Secondary School No.6, built in 1969, had already fallen into disrepair, the Foundation started reconstruction works here in January 2023. As a result of the works, an educational institution with 624 pupils' places, consisting of 4 buildings, one building with 3 floors and other buildings with 2 floors, was put into operation in a short period of time. The school has 30 classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry, biology, informatics, military training, labor training rooms for girls and boys, a library, a canteen, dance and sports halls, and an outdoor sports ground. The school was provided with necessary furniture and equipment, classrooms and laboratories were equipped with visual aids, the schoolyard was landscaped, and modern lighting systems were installed.

It should be noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has built schools, kindergartens, and kindergartens in Goychay town, as well as Beydovul, Kurdshaban, and Alpout villages of Goychay district.

Projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the sphere of education in the past also covered Ismayilli district. To date, the Foundation has opened secondary schools and kindergartens in Ismayilli town, as well as in various villages of the district. In the new academic year of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, one more thing has been added to the work done in the sphere of education in Ismayilli district. A new building of secondary school No.4 for 280 pupils was constructed here on the Foundation's initiative. Secondary school No. 4 in Ismailli, built in 1979, has fallen into disrepair over the past period. As a result of construction works started by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in January this year, an educational center consisting of three buildings has been constructed.

The school has been equipped with the necessary equipment, classrooms, and laboratories with visual aids. In addition to the gymnasium, an outdoor sports ground has been put into operation. Improvement and landscaping works have been carried out in the schoolyard.

Another project of the Foundation related to education belongs to the Gabala district. Secondary School No.1 was constructed and commissioned in Gabala's Nik settlement on the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's initiative.

It should be noted that during the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in May 2021, Robert Mobili, head of the Alban-Udin Christian Religious Community, met with the head of state at the Church of St Mary Mother of Albanian in the settlement of Nik Gabaly and applied for repair of the 150-year-old school in the settlement. In this connection, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has started construction of a new building for School No.1. It should also be noted that this is not the first project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation related to education in Nik settlement. Thus, secondary school No.2 was also built in the settlement on the Foundation's initiative.

The classrooms and laboratories of the 2-storey secondary school No.1 for 200 pupils, which will be commissioned in the 2023-2024 academic year, have been provided with necessary equipment and visual aids. The school has a library, a canteen, an assembly hall, a sports hall and an outdoor sports ground for students and teachers. The courtyard of the education center has been landscaped and gardened.

Thus, the commissioning of new educational centers with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is another contribution to the education of the young generation in the country.

The Foundation, which has paid special attention to the education sphere since its establishment and declared the development of this sphere as a priority direction of its activity, supports the education sphere by implementing such programs as "New School for Modernizing Azerbaijan". "Support of Education" creates educational complexes corresponding to modern standards and aims at improving the quality of education. Educational institutions are provided with visual resources. Since 2004, 500 schools have been built and repaired within the framework of education projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz