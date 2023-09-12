Azerbaijan Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping forces

12 September 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

On September 12, the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan, Major General Kirill Kulakov was introduced to the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov by the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Russian Federation, Army General Oleg Salyukov, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Defense Minister welcomed the guests and noted that Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation is based on friendly relations and mutual trust.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov spoke about the operational situation in the Garabagh economic region. He emphasized that the number of provocations committed by illegal Armenian armed detachments had increased recently.

Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Russian Federation, Army General Oleg Salyukov expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and noted that Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral relations are based on historical roots, and the two countries are strategic allies.

