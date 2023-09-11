Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army starts official visit to Turkiye

11 September 2023 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has started an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye on September 11, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army to hold a number of meetings with the military leadership of Türkiye as part of the visit held at the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkiye, Army General Metin Gürak.

Metin Gürak previously visited Azerbaijan at the end of August. This was his first official visit to the country. He noted the importance of the joint events planned to be held in 2024 with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen.

Issues of cooperation in military, military-technical, military education, and other fields are to be discussed as part of the visit.

