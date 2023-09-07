Fuzuli resident: we left bad days behind

7 September 2023 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli continues, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on September 7. At this stage, another 25 families (102 people) moved to the city of Fuzuli.

On the way to, the former IDP's have shared their feelings and impressions on the day of their great return to homeland. A Fuzuli resident who returned home said the bad days left behind.

"For thirty years we lived the life of IDPs and settled in the city of Sumgait. I left my country when I was six years old. The bad days are behind me."

These are the words of Farid Mammadov, a resident of Fuzuli who returned to his native home.

"I visited Fuzuli once after our lands were liberated from occupation. There one is overwhelmed with completely different feelings. For a moment, the way our brave men fought for these lands came alive in my eyes. Beautiful living conditions have been created for us there, houses have been built. The natives of Fuzuli are returning," Farid Mammadov said.

The residents of Fuzuli expressed gratitude to the head of our state and the heroes of the Fatherland who fought for the freedom of our lands.

Another former IDP said that he was sending his son and grandchildren to Fuzuli and he would soon move there himself.

"Today I am sending my son and grandchildren away. I will soon move to Fuzuli myself. I am looking forward to returning to my homeland."

Fuzuli resident Isag Nasirov said .

"When I came to Baku, my son was a first-grader. Years have passed, I have grandchildren and they are returning to their ancestral homeland. Our brave army under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev liberated our lands from occupation," Isag Nasirov said, asking God to have mercy on our martyrs and wishing our veterans good health.

The Fuzuli resident, who noted that he will soon move to his homeland, hopes that things will be even better in his native land.

Fuzuli resident: It is very difficult to put into words the feelings of returning to the homeland"

"We are very happy to be returning to our native land after thirty years. It is very difficult to express these wonderful feelings in words."

A resident of Fuzuli Aflas Abbasova, who has returned to her native home, said.

"When we came to Baku with our family members, we had very difficult days. Memories of these moments make me fragile. I am very happy to see these days. When I reach my native land, the first thing I will do is visit the graves of my parents and relatives. I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev who gave us this happiness, pray for mercy to our martyrs, wish good health to our veterans," the Fuzuli resident said.

Resident returns home: Better days await us in the future

"I was forced to move from Fuzuli when I was sixteen. Now, thirty years later, I am returning to my homeland. My joy knows no bounds. I am very excited."

These words were said by Narmina Namazova, a resident of Fuzuli who returned to her native home.

"When I return, the first thing I will do is visit my uncle's grave. I have been waiting for this moment for many years. More beautiful and prosperous days await us in the future. May God protect our state, the Azerbaijani Army. We are grateful to the head of our state for giving us this joy," said the Fuzuli resident.

Fuzuli resident: I am happy to return to my home

"I am very glad and happy to return to my native land. All the IDPs will soon return to their lands. Everyone is looking forward to this joyful day."

These are the words of Isa Nasirov, a resident of Fuzuli, who has returned to his native home.

"When I return, the first thing I will do is visit the graves of my relatives. I was 8 years old when I left Fuzuli. Although many years have passed, the memories are still vivid in my mind. There are wonderful days ahead of us. May God have mercy on our martyrs and cure our veterans!" - Isa Nasirov said.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 95 families - 349 people.

