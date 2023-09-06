France's Macron is expected to visit Baku after Yerevan

6 September 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to visit Armenia next weekend with a new statement on the settlement of the issue of Garabagh.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources that the visit is scheduled for September 9-10. Besides, there is evidence that after Yerevan, Macron will visit Baku.

However, in French official circles, there is no unanimous decision on whether the visit will take place.

---

