Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Moldova on Independence Day

27 August 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Moldova on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the foreign policy department has shared a post on official X.

"Congratulations and best wishes to the people and government of our friend and partner Moldova on IndependenceDay! We are looking forward to further enhancing our strategic cooperation. Happy National Day!"

It should be noted that on August 27, 1991, the deputies of the Grand National Assembly of the Moldovan SSR voted in favor of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. Thus, with this decision, Moldova actually became independent from the USSR.

