Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss future directions of co-op [PHOTOS]

9 August 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ayhan Satyci, acting head of the Turkic World Research Center (TDAM) operating under the Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Center (ERACC), participated in the round table on Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan: New Horizons of Cooperation, Azernews reports.

The Center noted that mutual ambassadors of both countries, representatives of Uzbekistan's research centers, separate state institutions and ministries, Azerbaijani MPs, and researchers participated in the event jointly organized by the Center for the Analysis of International Relations and the International Institute of Central Asia of Uzbekistan.

At the event dedicated to the prospects of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cooperation, issues such as the current state of relations between the two countries, the determination of future directions of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the development of specific proposals and initiatives for their implementation were discussed. It was emphasized that National Leader Heydar Aliyev had a special role in the development of relations between the two countries. It was noted that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have common interests in the development of cooperation in a number of fields, including transport.

The participants of the round table held discussions on the topic "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan relations: modern opportunities and prospects" and "Central Asia and Azerbaijan: mutual relations for stability and sustainable development".

It should be noted that the representatives of Uzbekistan's think tanks also visited IITKM on August 7 as part of their visit to Azerbaijan, where they discussed issues of mutual cooperation.

---

