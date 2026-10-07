Baku hosts fourth international conference on missing persons

7 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baku is hosting the fourth international conference titled “Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms to Address the Issue of Missing Persons” as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

The conference is being organized by Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

The event brings together former heads of state and government, senior representatives of international organizations and foreign countries, heads of institutions working on missing persons issues, experts, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and human rights specialists.

Ambassadors and military attachés of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as other officials and participants, are also attending the conference.