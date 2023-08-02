Working group established in Ethiopia to implement ASAN Service model [PHOTOS]

2 August 2023 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by the chairman of the State Agency for Citizens' Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev has visited the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The visit took place at the invitation of the country's Deputy Prime Minister, Azernews reports, citing ASAN service.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings were held with Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology Belete Mola, head of the Civil Service Commission Mekulia Haile, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga, President of Oromia State Shimelis Abdissa and Mayor of Addis Ababa Adanech Abebe.

The meetings included extensive presentations on the concept of "ASAN service" created on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the work carried out by the State Agency in the field of public services, social innovations, and support for start-ups.

At the meeting with the Minister of Innovation and Technology, the Ethiopian side took the initiative of joint cooperation in the direction of the introduction of modern digital solutions applied by the State Agency in the field of public services in their country, and a working group was formed in this regard.

At the meeting with the head of the State Agency, the other side recalled with satisfaction the visit of the relevant ministry's representatives to Moldova last year and noted that they are ready to carry out practical activities to deepen the cooperation with the State Agency. At the same time, an agreement was reached to open the first one-stop service center in Ethiopia under the ASAN Service model.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs noted that he got acquainted with the ASAN service center this year and that he was impressed by the UN's appreciation of its concept. At the same time, during the meeting, the Ethiopian side said it was ready to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the Azerbaijani model in its country.

During the meetings with the heads of Oromia state and Addis Ababa city, representatives of relevant bodies were trained by experts of the State Agency on the organization of service standards, human resources management, formation of complaint and evaluation mechanisms, at the same time, an agreement was reached with application of digital solutions used in "ASAN Service".

Ruslan Nasibov, Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, also took part in the meetings.

