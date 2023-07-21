Armenian leadership lacks real steps to achieve breakthrough in relations

21 July 2023 01:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Armenia have managed to resolve their differences on some particular issues. This was stated by Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Rovshan Sadigbayli at a special session of the OSCE Permanent Council in response to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Azernews reports.

"The talks held over the past few months in Washington, Brussels, Moscow, and Chisinau have helped the sides narrow their differences on some issues. The sixth trilateral meeting held in Brussels last week was also useful in maintaining positive dynamics in the bilateral talks," Sadigbayli adds.

Sadigbayli emphasized that Baku has also made efforts to start the process of delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"On 12 July 2023, the fourth meeting of the relevant commissions on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held on the border between the two countries, which allowed the parties to continue negotiations," the council says.

At the same time, as the representative to the OSCE emphasized, Azerbaijan is also working tirelessly to unblock all transport and communication links in the region in line with the trilateral statement.

"However, despite the international community's strong support for this initiative and the diplomatic efforts made to advance the normalization agenda, tangible progress remains limited. Armenia continues to artificially delay practical work on various tracks by imposing its own conditions," Sadigbayli noted.

Although Armenia has openly recognized the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh as its integral part, the Armenian leadership still lacks real steps to eventually achieve a breakthrough in relations with Azerbaijan, the OSCE representative concluded.



