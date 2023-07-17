Azerbaijani diaspora organizations issue statement regarding landmine terrorism of Armenia

17 July 2023 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations issued a statement about an entrepreneur engaged in beekeeping activities in the territory of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district falling on a landmine, Azernews reports.

The State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the statement reads:

"The mines and unexploded ammunition planted by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan continue to pose a serious threat to the lives of civilians.

On July 13 of this year, an Azerbaijani civilian engaged in beekeeping activities was injured in a mine explosion in the area of the Seyidlar village, Kalbajar.

The mine terrorism perpetrated by Armenia against Azerbaijan causes the loss or injury of Azerbaijan military personnel and civilians, at the same time it slows down the return of the former internally displaced persons to their native lands, and creates an obstacle to the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the region.

The planting of mines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the failure to provide accurate maps of mined areas are a clear demonstration of Armenia's disrespect for the norms and principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations call on the international community to put strong pressure on Armenia to provide accurate maps of minefields to our country, to work with international organizations fighting mines, such as the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), to provide Azerbaijan with technical assistance and demining experience.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz