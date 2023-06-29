Turkiye's Altun: we will use all capabilities to shed light on hateful attack on Azerbaijani journalists in France

29 June 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

"We learned with sadness that the employees of AZTV, the official state television of Azerbaijan, were attacked while performing their official duties in France."

Azernews reports that Fakhreddin Altun, head of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Turkiye, wrote this on his Twitter account.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack on the freedom of the press and information, which reveals that Europe is losing its reputation day by day in the context of the protection of human rights and freedoms.

We expect that French officials and law enforcement agencies will immediately identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack. I also called Hikmat Hajiyev, aide to the President of Azerbaijan, my respected brother, and said that Turkiye will use all capabilities to shed light on this heinous attack.

I wish our Azerbaijani journalist brothers who were injured as a result of the attack a speedy recovery, and I convey my best wishes to all the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on their behalf," Altun said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz