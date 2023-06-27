27 June 2023 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Colombia's leading news channel NTN24, which operates across the entire American continent, aired a story about the new realities that have emerged in the region after the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani embassy in Mexico said that in the plot, it is mentioned that the Azerbaijani Army ended the 30-year-old Armenian occupation in 2020 as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War and restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. it is reported that in November 2023, despite the signing of the Tripartite Declaration on the ceasefire with the mediation of Russia, the armed forces of Armenia committed provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, and information is given about the ongoing peace negotiations.

At the same time, the plot includes quotes from the meeting of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with the population returning to the city of Lachin, and it is emphasized that Azerbaijan is a strong side, has strong positions at the negotiating table and on the border, and that there is no serious obstacle to signing a peace agreement after Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

