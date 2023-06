26 June 2023 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

A parade of cadets has been held in Baku to mark the 105th anniversary of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

On this occasion, a parade of cadets of the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum was held in the central streets of Baku city, accompanied by a military orchestra, Azernews reports.

