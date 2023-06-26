Azerbaijani FM Bayramov leaves for working visit to US

26 June 2023 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a working visit to the United States.

His visit is organized at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Azernews reports.

It is planned to hold a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as well as another round of negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the "Bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations" draft.

---

