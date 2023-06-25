Minister Bayramov briefs WIPO Director General on Armenian vandalism

25 June 2023 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by Hassan Kleib, Deputy Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Azernews reports.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs told that the meeting discussed international partnership in the field of intellectual property protection, as well as existing cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and WIPO.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that there are extensive cooperation relations between relevant structures of Azerbaijan, and informed of a number of areas of activities carried out in Azerbaijan, in the field of improvement of intellectual property. At the same time, the Minister drew attention to the change of our toponyms during the 30-year occupation of our territories by Armenia, the plundering or renaming of cultural values and objects of cultural heritage belonging to Azerbaijan, and the appropriation of other examples of cultural heritage belonging to Azerbaijan by Armenia.

At the same time, the Minister informed his colleague of the intensive reconstruction and rehabilitation processes undertaken by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, noting the start of the return of internally displaced families back to their homes, and reminds the danger of anti-personnel mines planted by Armenia as the main obstacle to this process.

The opposing side, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization, as well as with the fact that the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan is an example for a number of countries in this field. Minister says that Azerbaijan made a valuable contribution to international cooperation in the field.

At the same time, Hassan Kleib says, there is potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization in the field of education in the field of intellectual property. The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

