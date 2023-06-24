Advanced training for foreign diplomats at ADA University ended

24 June 2023 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

The international training Foreign Policy Program for Foreign Diplomats - 2023 jointly organized by the International Development Assistance Agency (AlDA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ADA University ended today, Azernews reports, citing the university.

Speaking at the official closing ceremony of the two-week program, Fariz Ismayilzade, vice-rector of ADA University, Elmaddin Mehdiyev, head of AIDA, as well as Aygun Hajiyeva, deputy director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, addressed the success of the program and wished foreign diplomats success in their future activities.

Later, diplomats of 22 countries participating in the training program were presented with appropriate certificates for completing the course. Diplomats from Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Greece, Russia, Niger and Poland spoke and thanked the organizers, noting that the program made significant contributions to the development of their professional abilities, as well as to getting to know Azerbaijan closely.

In the framework of the program, presentations were made to foreign diplomats on topics such as international policy, effective diplomatic activity, development of professional skills and abilities, foreign policy priorities and successes of Azerbaijan, energy diplomacy, Azerbaijan's contributions to the development of international transport corridors. For this purpose, ADA University faculty members, employees of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, as well as specialists representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and other state institutions participated in the program as guest speakers. In addition, foreign diplomats learned about Azerbaijan's history, culture, tourism potential and role at the international level, as well as its successes in the field of digital innovation and public service. Within the framework of the program, a visit to various museums, places of historical and cultural importance, including the city of Shusha, our cultural capital, was organized for the participants.

It is worth noting noted that 96 foreign diplomats from 63 countries have participated in the annual program. It is planned to organize the 7th stage of the program next year.

---

