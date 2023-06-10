From Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

10 June 2023 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the remarkable occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This anniversary is a good opportunity to take a look at the results achieved in cooperation area and define future plans.

It is gratifying to note the intensively developing bilateral dialogue in political, economic and humanitarian area with your direct support, as well as the constructive interaction of Minsk and Baku on the international arena.

I am sure that the Belarus-Azerbaijan strategic partnership based on long-term friendship traditions and trust will be consistently deepened for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, and will be enriched by new interesting initiatives and joint projects.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you good health, inexhaustible energy for the implementation of the scheduled plans, and the residents of Azerbaijan peace and tranquility.

Sincerely,

Aleksandr Lukashenko

President of the Republic of Belarus