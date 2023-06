10 June 2023 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Dear Mr. President,

I extend most sincere congratulations and best wishes to You and your people, on behalf of myself and people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the national holiday of your country- Portugal Day.

I wish You robust health, happiness and the people of Portugal welfare and prosperity on this remarkable day.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 7 June 2023