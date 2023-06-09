Turkish President to visit Azerbaijan for first time after presidential elections

9 June 2023 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

The exact date of the next visit of President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan has become known, Azernews reports.

On June 12, he will visit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the next day - Azerbaijan.

According to the information, on June 13, the Turkish leader will stop in the fraternal Republic of Azerbaijan. During the visit, meetings with high-ranking officials of this country are planned.

