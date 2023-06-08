We should reinforce our joint initiatives: expert comments on Armenia's new ecocide

8 June 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

Armenia comes again on the agenda with its dangerous and disastrous projects. In Arazdayan district, bordering the territory of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the large metallurgy started to be built by subversive neighbors, has caused serious problems for environmental and many other reasons.

The worst thing is that the project of construction worth of 70 million US dollars investment with a height of 30 meters, and an area of 16,500 square meters has been an issue with its toxic chemical waste that is expected to have a tremendous impact on the region’s ecosystem. The risk of this waste being discharged into the Araz river is a wake-up call for both the river's wildlife and the large farms using the Araz water for irrigation.

Besides, the construction of metallurgical plant on the border without agreement with the Azerbaijani side represents a flagrant violation of the 1991 Espoo Convention “On Environmental Impact Assessment in the Trans-boundary Context”.

"Armenia's policy of environmental terror is no new phenomenon. This is not the first time. We have previously appealed to various international organizations about the Sarsang reservoir, environmental terrorism by Armenians, deforestation, river pollution during the occupation of liberated lands. But we didn't get any results. For this reason, this should not be surprising. Because it has already become a trend for Armenia."

Azerbaijani ecologist, professor Chingiz Ismayilov told this to Azernews while commenting on Armenia's eco-crimes. He added that however, we must not stop our activities in this direction.

It is worth noting that, environmental non-governmental organizations operating in Azerbaijan, appealed to relevant international organizations, urging them to react to this and put an end to Armenia's unending environmental terror.

However, many of us think that we should not be satisfied with this. And when asked what other initiatives could be taken, the expert replied that within the UN there are various organizations involved in environmental programs. Of course, in the first place, except for NGOs, state institutions should first apply to the Ministry of Ecology, then state institutions and universities. It is necessary to unite all forces and act in different directions.

"The recent oil and gas and tourism exhibitions should also be used in this direction. Also similar protests like the previous 3-month protest action of our eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road could be rearranged," the expert said.

According to him, everyone should do it on their own, and not on someone else's instructions. Volunteers, youth should show more initiative.

"If the thinking of the current generation about the future changes, if they become more active, I believe that we will be able to achieve excellent results not only in ecology, but also in many areas," the ecologist concluded.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

