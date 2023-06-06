Special Representative of EU arrives in Baku today

6 June 2023 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Today, Special Representative of the European Union (EU) on the South Caucasus and the Georgia crisis, Toivo Klaarwill arrive in Azerbaijan.

Azernews informs with reference to the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

At present, Toivo Klaar is in Yerevan, where he flew yesterday.

The Special Representative of the EU will continue discussions in the region on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the establishment of peace.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz